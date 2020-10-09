Can we tell the truth about America and still love it?
A conversation with former Governor Deval Patrick
Dear Inklings,
Nothing much happening in the news this week, so I hope you’re not getting bored.
In the works for next Tuesday is a heart-stirring story of a voter who changed his mind between 2016 and 2020. More soon.
But today: I wanted to share this soulful, generative conversation I was privileged to have with former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick.
Deval is one of the most thoughtful, eloquent people I’ve encountered in public life, and I was very happy to be the inaugural guest on his new podcast, BEING AMERICAN. I talked about my own family’s American journey and many other things.
Listen on Spotify here:
Or on Apple podcasts here.
And on any other platform you favor here.
And be sure to subscribe for future episodes of BEING AMERICAN.
And until next week!
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Question: Does Deval Patrick's podcast produce edited transcripts afterwards. I am severely hearing impaired and the lack of inclusion for deaf and hearing impaired people when it comes to podcasts and videos is a serious shortcoming of our modern media age. Democracy Now publishes transcripts and one or two others. This is something that needs attention by progressives.
The work you have been doing and continue to do is a gift to the discourse we ought to be having more often. Please keep it up. Wonderful.