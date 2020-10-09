Dear Inklings,

Nothing much happening in the news this week, so I hope you’re not getting bored.

In the works for next Tuesday is a heart-stirring story of a voter who changed his mind between 2016 and 2020. More soon.

But today: I wanted to share this soulful, generative conversation I was privileged to have with former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick.

Deval is one of the most thoughtful, eloquent people I’ve encountered in public life, and I was very happy to be the inaugural guest on his new podcast, BEING AMERICAN. I talked about my own family’s American journey and many other things.

And until next week!