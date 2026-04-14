The.Ink

The.Ink

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Bronwyn Fryer's avatar
Bronwyn Fryer
2hEdited

Wow, Anand, this is something. I think ThoughtLeader ought to have a small TM after it.

I worked as a journalist in Silly Cone Valley for many, many years and this is all so freaking familiar. In fact, I’m now almost 72 now, and my first freelance "journalism” job was to write the corporate backgrounder for a 22-person startup on Sand Hill Road called Oracle Corporation. I remember sitting in Larry Ellison’s office, looking into his shark-like, beady eyes. I recall listening to him expound upon the miracles of relational database management, and how it would upend all previous knowledge about the sorting of information.

The biggest, most lucrative customer of all these infant companies was and is, of course, the Military Industrial Complex.

Then, as a freelance journalist and one of maybe 3 women doing that in the Valley, I spent years listening to All the Young Dudes proudly beating their un-hairy little chests. I remember shaking hands with Gordon Moore, the crash of ’87 and the crash of the dot-com business, the end-of-the-world prophecies of Y2k (about which I wrote several articles), and the wonders being pitched at the Comdex trade show.

So here we are again, with AI eating up all these mens’ Frankensteinian brains, which expend their impressive energies on doing new things with technology without a care in the world about the outcome and effect on humanity. To them, it is all one big game: invent, invent, invent, grab the profits and run off to their private islands -- and fuck the rest of us.

So now I’m an old hippie living in Vermont, sighing and cynical and digging my garden, as Voltaire advised.

Thank you for this impressive piece of real writing.

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Jutta Stengel's avatar
Jutta Stengel
22m

Great read! Unfortunately this "solution in search of a problem" has been around forever, especially in tech but also in other fields like pharmaceuticals. Decades ago, I worked for Quicken customer service. Every year, after the eagerly-anticipated new edition was released, we braced ourselves for the barrage of customer complaints, namely: "Instead of adding all these useless new features, why don't you fix the ________ bug that's been around for years?!"

Back then it was called "just-because-you-can-build-it-doesn't-mean-you-should." Pretty ironic considering the story I heard around the water cooler as to Quicken's origin: After the founder's wife watched him aimlessly coding at the kitchen table, she asked why doesn't he build something useful like a software program that can balance a checkbook. (This story differs from the official version, in which the founder was credited with the idea after observing his wife struggling with household bills. To me, the former version with the practical wife chastising her unfocused husband rings truer to me, but I wasn't there.)

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