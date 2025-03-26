BIG THOUGHT

If firing every person of color and woman in military leadership wasn’t enough, what kind of regime wipes Jackie Robinson’s Army service history page, albeit briefly? Or deletes Medgar Evers? Or cancels the Navajo code talkers? Or takes down lesson plans about the Civil War — at Arlington National Cemetery? It makes it very clear that MAGAs’ fight against “DEI” is really a fight to resegregate America, as South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn has been saying for years:

“What does DEI have to do with Jackie Robinson and Medgar Evers? And what did it have to do with saying it is no longer persona non grata to have government-sponsored events in segregated establishments,” Clyburn said.

“This is the establishment of Jim Crow 2.0,” he continued. “I said that before we ever had the election and it’s coming true.”