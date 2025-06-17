BREAKING: NYC mayoral candidate Brad Lander detained by Trump's ICE-tapo
As the city's comptroller is manhandled and handcuffed by federal agents, we share our recent conversation with him
Brad Lander, the comptroller of New York City and a candidate for mayor, was just handcuffed and detained by federal agents.
The video is quite shocking.
Because Trump’s henchmen do not want Lander to be able to speak freely, we are going to re-share this interview with you.
Share his words — about Donald Trump, the state of the city, and his vision for a progressive future — widely. Video below.
Are you kidding me!?! My god!! What is it going to take to stop this madness. Shameful 😠🇺🇸
The regime is only getting more abusive and bolder by the minute!