California’s high-speed rail system — still in limbo.

Welcome back to The Ink Book Club as we gear up for our next live video discussion of Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson’s Abundance, moderated by Anand, starting this Wednesday, May 14, at 1 p.m. Eastern, right after we wrap up our talk with Senator Sheldon Whitehouse.

As we discussed last week, Abundance continues to stir up heated debate. And now that more of us have gotten a chance to do some reading, we’ve put together some questions to think about before we regroup tomorrow. Drop your thoughts in the comments below — or let us know what else has captured your imagination (or given rise to further questions as you’ve been reading in the comments below, and we’ll do our best to get them on the agenda for tomorrow.

Share