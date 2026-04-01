Chain of Ideas: The Origins of our Authoritarian Age is the How to Be An Antiracist author Ibram X. Kendi’s groundbreaking new book — and it’s already a New York Times bestseller. As Trump and other would-be autocrats around the world move to turn back the clock on progress so many have worked long and hard to achieve, Chain of Ideas traces the spread of our current xenophobia to the promulgation of “great replacement theory,” popularized by French novelist and immigration conspiracist Renaud Camus in his 2011 book The Great Replacement.

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For those unfamiliar with the idea, great replacement theory proponents hold that “powerful elites are enabling disadvantaged groups to steal the lives, livelihoods, cultures, and electoral power and freedoms of privileged groups, who now need authoritarian protection.” Under this view, “One’s life, one’s job, one’s status, one’s way of living, one’s freedoms, one’s nation — all can be perceived as lost, slipping away, in need of authoritarian protection and restoration.” Democracy becomes collateral damage in this worldview, as white privilege is prioritized over all else.

Obviously, this rings a lot of bells. Trump’s entire playbook vis-à-vis his opposition to immigration, diversity, abortion, women’s rights, and LGBTQ rights; his suppression of the history of slavery; and countless other policies can be understood as growing out of the embrace of great replacement theory.

Later today, Wednesday, April 1, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, the Ink Book Club will sit down live with Ibram Kendi to learn more about his eye-opening, perspective-shifting work. This time around, Kendi will introduce us to the book’s concepts, and then — since the book runs more than 500 pages — he’ll join us for a second live conversation later on Wednesday, April 22, once we’ve all had the chance to dig in. And while you’re reading, you can consult Kendi’s extensive notes at chainofideasbook.com.

Ibram X. Kendi is an author, activist, historian, and Howard University Professor. He won the National Book Award for 2016’s Stamped From the Beginning, which Kendi’s production company made into an Emmy-nominated documentary. Join the Ink Book Club today to learn more about why we are where we are, and how to curb the further spread of this dangerous theory, and call it out when we see it.

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Below, you’ll find some thoughts to consider in advance of Friday’s conversation. The Ink Book Club’s events are open to all paid subscribers to The Ink. If you haven’t yet become part of our community, join today. And if you’re already a member, consider giving a gift or group subscription.

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