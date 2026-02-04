We’ve really enjoyed reading Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America’s Justice Department, and the discussions we’ve had with authors Carol Leonnig and Aaron C. Davis have been truly eye-opening. We hope you’ve all gotten as much as we have out of this significant and very timely book, and thank you for reading along with us.

It’s a new month, so it’s time to switch gears and read something new (and very different). We hope you’ll join us for a live announcement of our next book today, Wednesday, February 4, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern.

Share

During the meeting, we will be giving away ten copies of our February pick. To attend the meeting and get a chance at a free copy, you’ll need to be a Book Club member, so if you haven’t already done so, join The Ink today.

We’ll see you soon.

Leave a comment

The Ink Book Club is open to all paid subscribers to The Ink. If you haven’t yet become part of our community, join today. And if you’re already a member, consider giving a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription