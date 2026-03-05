Nonviolent: A Memoir of Resistance, Agitation, and Love is the posthumous memoir of Reverend James Lawson Jr., a peer of Martin Luther King, Jr., theoretician and strategist of the civil rights movement, and mentor to the late Congressman John Lewis and the Freedom Riders.

There are so many timely questions to discuss around life and work of this largely unsung hero of the civil rights era, including how he came to believe so strongly in the power of nonviolent protest; what he might make of the gleeful bluster around war we’re seeing from the likes of Pete Hegseth; and what we might learn from his experience about how to more effectively use — and turbocharge — the tools of resistance.

Join us this Friday, March 6, at 12:30 pm Eastern for a special edition of the Ink Book Club live, when we’ll sit down with journalist Emily Yellin, co-author of Nonviolent: A Memoir of Resistance, Agitation, and Love. Reverend Lawson’s son, John Lawson, will also join the conversation.

The Ink Book Club’s events are open to all paid subscribers to The Ink. If you haven’t yet become part of our community, join today. And if you’re already a member, consider giving a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

Below, you’ll find some thoughts to consider in advance of Friday’s conversation — and some news about The Ink Book Club’s next pick!