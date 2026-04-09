Don’t miss part two of my conversation with Joanna Coles of The Daily Beast.

We talk about the great distraction campaign that is Trump’s now genocidally framed war on Iran, the logic of murdering Iranian schoolgirls to silence American schoolgirls’ testimonies from the Epstein network, and what may be the most revealing email in all of the Epstein files.

If you value independent reporting and truth-telling and you haven’t yet signed up as a subscriber, consider joining today.

Leave a comment