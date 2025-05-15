The.Ink

LK
6h

My grandfather was a second generation immigrant whose parents barely could speak english. He got 2 college scholarships and chose the most economical one, not the “prestige one” because he understood this country was about hard work once you got an opportunity, so take on little debt. He put on a uniform and kissed his wife and child goodbye to fight fascism. He became a builder with his new father in law and then struck out on his own. He built communities for jews in places they were not welcome.

When he finally had money to build a house for himself without debt he made sure there was a flagpole and always flew the flag. He would hire people after incarceration because he knew opportunities should be provided to those who truly wanted to build a good life. He gave back to his country in a myriad of ways. But he understood that this nation of immigrants was about building a future together. One day I hope that people stop slamming shut doors out of fear and intolerance. Diversity truly is what built us.

Rich Ofsthun
6h

Thank you for this clear and urgent defense of one of the most foundational promises of American democracy. Birthright citizenship is not merely a legal doctrine—it’s a moral commitment to inclusion and equality. Stripping it away threatens to unravel the very fabric of a nation built on shared ideals, not shared bloodlines. This assault is rooted in racism and driven by the Heritage Foundation—and its chosen face, Trump—whose agenda condemns diversity, equality, and inclusion at every turn.

