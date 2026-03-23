The.Ink

The.Ink

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Jane Strong's avatar
Jane Strong
12h

I heard you say this on the Daily beast Podcast. I work with horses — gathering veterans, military and first responders to remember their humanity.

I’m now offering this work to civilians — whose nervous systems are frazzled and who need to remember that the ‘thinking’ brain will never make us feel safer.

It is our hearts and bodies that recognize the real safety that only comes through a tribe, a herd, a flock or a pack. Just like all mammals who are non-predatory, horses can’t regulate their nervous systems on their own. We can’t either, so your antidote is spot on.

These horses are the means by which I build my capacity to return to the frey —grounded, centered and renewed.

Thank you for this message —and all of your brilliant work!

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Tina's avatar
Tina
13h

Thank you Anand❤️I was just dipping into feeling guilt for not finding more ways to help and resist-the topic of a conversation last night after seeing a small-town play and having dinner together with new friends. Talk invariably turns to ‘this’. One concern we shared is that a year in, we’ve ended up in a bubble with our like-minded souls-our fear: we don’t know if enough Americans are paying attention still? To re-ignite my soul, I’m driving to a big democratic city of diversity governed by amazing women of color in Oakland, CA for No Kings 3. I hope to see thousands of my beloved citizens on the streets across the US Saturday. 💙

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