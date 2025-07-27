The.Ink

Charley Ice
3h

I think we need a broad and focused discussion on bringing Israel to justice, welding an alliance between Britain, France, Iran, Saudi/Qatar, Egypt on recognizing a single state called Palestine where all are welcome, but hordes of Israelis hiding behind political parties (including IDF and Mossad) are detained in solitary confinement until ICC can address their sins, and while UN Peacekeepers maintain order under the new Mandate to create a new single state government under the peace movement.

Carol Smaldino LCSW
3h

Thank you in advance. I was watching some fairly sophisticated television cable news fare this morning, including coverage of Ukraine and Trump's visit to Scotland. I had to leave the room. I said, out loud, to my sympathetic friends, "Why is any of this getting airtime when Gaza is happening?"

The images of children's starving faces, and my husband practically shouted at a guest, "Why aren't you taking aim at the American-Israeli duo that is perpetuating this slaughter because it wants Gaza gone?"

My thoughts exactly. I, as a Jew, have read, listened, and seen videos of people going on in a parallel universe while the concentration camp fumes were smouldering.

I am interested in economic inequality. And selfishly, I am interested in enjoyment. However, at the same time, there must be a place for Gaza. Bernie, Robert, what are your thoughts?

Thank you for this.

