As the world watches what it has allowed in Gaza, indeed what many of the world’s powers have enabled, even underwritten, a moment of profound reckoning is here.

Whether it will change anything is another matter. After all, in any reckoning worth its name, you must actually reckon.

What we can do here is air hard truths. So we wanted to revisit some of our interviews that left the deepest impression on us, in the hope that they might shed light as we all think through this wrenching moral moment.