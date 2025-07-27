All of us after Gaza
At a moment of reckoning for humanity, revisit The Ink's most important coverage
As the world watches what it has allowed in Gaza, indeed what many of the world’s powers have enabled, even underwritten, a moment of profound reckoning is here.
Whether it will change anything is another matter. After all, in any reckoning worth its name, you must actually reckon.
What we can do here is air hard truths. So we wanted to revisit some of our interviews that left the deepest impression on us, in the hope that they might shed light as we all think through this wrenching moral moment.
INTERVIEW: Naomi Klein on Gaza and Israel, the use and misuse of trauma, and Biden’s future
·
I think we need a broad and focused discussion on bringing Israel to justice, welding an alliance between Britain, France, Iran, Saudi/Qatar, Egypt on recognizing a single state called Palestine where all are welcome, but hordes of Israelis hiding behind political parties (including IDF and Mossad) are detained in solitary confinement until ICC can address their sins, and while UN Peacekeepers maintain order under the new Mandate to create a new single state government under the peace movement.
Thank you in advance. I was watching some fairly sophisticated television cable news fare this morning, including coverage of Ukraine and Trump's visit to Scotland. I had to leave the room. I said, out loud, to my sympathetic friends, "Why is any of this getting airtime when Gaza is happening?"
The images of children's starving faces, and my husband practically shouted at a guest, "Why aren't you taking aim at the American-Israeli duo that is perpetuating this slaughter because it wants Gaza gone?"
My thoughts exactly. I, as a Jew, have read, listened, and seen videos of people going on in a parallel universe while the concentration camp fumes were smouldering.
I am interested in economic inequality. And selfishly, I am interested in enjoyment. However, at the same time, there must be a place for Gaza. Bernie, Robert, what are your thoughts?
Thank you for this.