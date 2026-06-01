There are days when I think the A.I. revolution is overhyped. Yes, it will be big, and things will change, but life is life and people are people, our problems and our virtues have shown remarkable consistency over millennia of upheaval. This, too, shall pass.

And then there are other days I look around and have the feeling of watching one of those videos taken 27 seconds before a tsunami washes over a small town in Japan. I sit on the subway in New York and look across at human beings and then up at all the advertisements hawking human irrelevance. What will these people — me, you, and everyone else — do? What happens to people who are not needed? When the richest people in the world are beginning to call for tax relief for poor people, you sense we may be on the cusp of a world without work for most people — an apocalypse with the unusual characterstic of being totally optional. We should call it “A. Why?”, perhaps.

We’re going to be thinking more and more about the social and political and cultural questions raised by A.I. in this newsletter. And as we do, I wanted to begin with you.

Here launches a reader forum in which we want to hear your thoughts about A.I. — your fears, your optimism, your experiences.

In the spirit of all our subscriber forums, I expect this to be a place of genuine inquiry and exchange, no meanness, only curiosity.

How have you encountered A.I. up close in recent years, and how has it shaped your point of view?

What questions do you most wonder about — perhaps questions we can pursue here?

Are you more like me on the days when you think this, too, will be just another thing? Or are you persuaded of the this-changes-everything-forever story?

Do you have unusual use cases — medical needs, eldercare — that perhaps give you a different perspective from the mainstream?

What do you think is missing from the larger national conversation based on what you see where you are?

This is not a story that can trickle down from on high. It’s a story about a collective choice — many collective choices — we are making and will continue to make.

Tell us how you’re thinking about it all:

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