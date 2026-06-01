A.I. and you
An Ink reader forum
There are days when I think the A.I. revolution is overhyped. Yes, it will be big, and things will change, but life is life and people are people, our problems and our virtues have shown remarkable consistency over millennia of upheaval. This, too, shall pass.
And then there are other days I look around and have the feeling of watching one of those videos taken 27 seconds before a tsunami washes over a small town in Japan. I sit on the subway in New York and look across at human beings and then up at all the advertisements hawking human irrelevance. What will these people — me, you, and everyone else — do? What happens to people who are not needed? When the richest people in the world are beginning to call for tax relief for poor people, you sense we may be on the cusp of a world without work for most people — an apocalypse with the unusual characterstic of being totally optional. We should call it “A. Why?”, perhaps.
We’re going to be thinking more and more about the social and political and cultural questions raised by A.I. in this newsletter. And as we do, I wanted to begin with you.
Here launches a reader forum in which we want to hear your thoughts about A.I. — your fears, your optimism, your experiences.
In the spirit of all our subscriber forums, I expect this to be a place of genuine inquiry and exchange, no meanness, only curiosity.
How have you encountered A.I. up close in recent years, and how has it shaped your point of view?
What questions do you most wonder about — perhaps questions we can pursue here?
Are you more like me on the days when you think this, too, will be just another thing? Or are you persuaded of the this-changes-everything-forever story?
Do you have unusual use cases — medical needs, eldercare — that perhaps give you a different perspective from the mainstream?
What do you think is missing from the larger national conversation based on what you see where you are?
This is not a story that can trickle down from on high. It’s a story about a collective choice — many collective choices — we are making and will continue to make.
Tell us how you’re thinking about it all:
What I notice most in the AI conversation is that the so called leaders in this revolution cannot clearly articulate the destination we are going to end up at. There is no clear vision from them while others are noting possible apocalyptic ones. It’s like those who are starting to drive the bus just want to start driving and hope we end up somewhere better. The scary part for me is that they really might not care because they have a perspective that their wealth, interest and power will keep them from suffering the same harms as the rest of us.
My greatest concern about AI at the moment is the environmental devastation. Living as I do in New Mexico - a state that is already in a drought emergency - a state that is a desert in even the best of years - I worry deeply about the fact that so many Data Centers are planned for areas that are already suffering from lack of water . Data Centers need HUGE amounts of water. Where will it come from? "Water is life," we say here -- "Agua es la vida". So, now what? Will people have access to clean, potable water? What about farmers? Locally, people are fighting back mightily. But it is difficult to fight billion dollar corporations and their armies of lawyers who wake every morning with dollar signs dancing in their heads. This needs to be a national conversation. States that are poor and rural are easy targets for private equity firms who come in with promises of jobs and histories of destroying the industries they run. How will populations survive when wells go dry? When municipal water systems fail? Where will people go? What happens to agriculture when the Data Centers speed the arrival of a new Dust Bowl? So, as much as I'm concerned about the impact of AI on verifiable information and on my lifelong livelihood as a writer, I am much more focused on Data Centers and whether or not whole populations --and the land we love - will be at risk.