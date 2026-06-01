The.Ink

The.Ink

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Kevin Wadalavage's avatar
Kevin Wadalavage
10h

What I notice most in the AI conversation is that the so called leaders in this revolution cannot clearly articulate the destination we are going to end up at. There is no clear vision from them while others are noting possible apocalyptic ones. It’s like those who are starting to drive the bus just want to start driving and hope we end up somewhere better. The scary part for me is that they really might not care because they have a perspective that their wealth, interest and power will keep them from suffering the same harms as the rest of us.

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2 replies by Anand Giridharadas and others
Heidi Schulman's avatar
Heidi Schulman
10hEdited

My greatest concern about AI at the moment is the environmental devastation. Living as I do in New Mexico - a state that is already in a drought emergency - a state that is a desert in even the best of years - I worry deeply about the fact that so many Data Centers are planned for areas that are already suffering from lack of water . Data Centers need HUGE amounts of water. Where will it come from? "Water is life," we say here -- "Agua es la vida". So, now what? Will people have access to clean, potable water? What about farmers? Locally, people are fighting back mightily. But it is difficult to fight billion dollar corporations and their armies of lawyers who wake every morning with dollar signs dancing in their heads. This needs to be a national conversation. States that are poor and rural are easy targets for private equity firms who come in with promises of jobs and histories of destroying the industries they run. How will populations survive when wells go dry? When municipal water systems fail? Where will people go? What happens to agriculture when the Data Centers speed the arrival of a new Dust Bowl? So, as much as I'm concerned about the impact of AI on verifiable information and on my lifelong livelihood as a writer, I am much more focused on Data Centers and whether or not whole populations --and the land we love - will be at risk.

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