“If they can get you asking the wrong questions, they don’t have to worry about answers,” Thomas Pynchon wrote. He might have meant this as a “proverb for paranoids,” but it does capture our political moment, and here at The Ink we’re taking it as a reminder to ask better questions.

We again leave you this weekend with more of the questions that we have been asking the smartest, most thoughtful people we can find — as well as the questions they’ve been challenging us to answer ourselves.

We ask what it is about change and progress that has left so many men in America anxious about masculinity that they look to a supposed strongman for answers.

“What is it in our culture that has filled so many men with such an anxiety of impotence that even firing a bullet into the face of the most wanted terrorist alive and gaining the glory isn’t enough to reassure you that, yes, you are a man?”

Daniel Ziblatt asks why Democrats have struggled to talk about what democracy means — and why they can’t connect it to the things people really want.

“Institutional change is something that not everybody cares about. Or it's like a bank shot to get to what you want; it's an indirect route. If you're not happy with your life, the idea that we need to introduce, say, proportional representation is an abstraction. So how do you get people to think in institutional terms?”

Why does Sarah Kendzior think we need to be asking about the United States’ own history of autocracy?

“Every country that becomes a dictatorship started with a chorus of people saying, "It can't happen here." It can happen anywhere. And in 2015, the U.S. was extremely vulnerable to autocracy. We had experienced fourteen years of eroded institutional trust due to 9/11 and the illegal wars in its aftermath, we had endured unremedied economic hardship, and we were also contending with hyper-partisanship, a rise in racist violence, and the upheaval of digital technology. Those are the conditions where demagogues emerge…”

David Sirota tells us we need to ask our leaders, “Whose side are you on?”

“The Democratic Party wants everyone to believe that is not the question. But it is the fundamental question. If you see a progressive politician who is willing to admit that’s the question and who’s willing to answer that question by saying, “I’m really going to be on the side of people in a binary fight against corporate interests who are hurting them,” then that is somebody who has promise.”

Heather McGhee asks what divides us — and what it will take to end America’s uncivil war.

“Everything we believe comes from a story we've been told. And the zero-sum racial story is one of the oldest stories in the American playbook, and it is sold for profit by people who are benefiting from this current economic system.”

We ask what motivates Donald Trump’s followers to see him as a strongman — even as he performs weakness.

“Nice job if you can get tens of millions of people who have much less than you to worry after you and even risk their bodies and livelihoods for you when you wouldn’t risk those things for yourself, and certainly wouldn’t risk anything for them. But what is in it for them?”

What does Stephen Wertheim think we need to remember about America’s experience in the War on Terror as we respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

“After September 11, most of the country let itself be guided by fear. Americans wanted to hit back and punish the enemy (without fussing over who exactly the enemy was). This mindset stifled even-handed consideration of the foreseeable consequences of U.S. interventions, with potential harms weighed against potential gains… I see the same pathologies at work today in the reaction of some American politicians and commentators to the war in Ukraine.”

Why does Sherrilyn Ifill think accountability is essential for America to progress — and how do we get it?

“We need to look with clear eyes at the foundation of our democracy and decide what has been missing and has to be added to the mix, what has to be strengthened, what has to be created to ensure that we never end up where we were, which was so close to being over the cliff.”

Dexter Filkins asks why it seems to so many that America can’t act to solve its problems — and what that has to do with how we’ve gone to war abroad.

“You've got this large slice of America for whom, what did the last 25 years of the leadership by the American elite give them or bring them? It brought them financial ruin and maybe a maimed or dead son or daughter. And that's a lot to be angry about. And, God, I get it. I get that. It's like, You guys are in charge and this is what you’ve wrought?”

Anat Shenker-Osorio reminds us that our voting choices are only the beginning of what we should ask of our leaders.

“So here’s the question you want people to keep in mind: What is the world that we want and how do we get it? In pursuit of that, voting is just one of the tools in our toolbox — it may be insufficient on its own, but making the choice is absolutely necessary.”

