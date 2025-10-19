The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leigh Horne's avatar
Leigh Horne
6m

Here's another one, which I just did. Write your senators and congress reps to complain about that awful video Trump posted after the NK Rallies--you know the one, with him dumping sewage on us from a jet. I sent it with a request that he be impeached for 1) disrespecting our rights to free speech and peaceful assembly and 2) and as evidence that he's mentally about 12 and therefore unfit for office! Pass it on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture