After No Kings, 51 things you can actually do
A great list from Amanda Litman of Run for Something
After yesterday’s historic No Kings protests, what can people do next? How can the momentum be sustained and grown?
Over at her excellent Substack, Amanda Litman has 51 or so great ideas for you. We wanted to share that with you here. Subscribe to Amanda for more such wisdom.
Here's another one, which I just did. Write your senators and congress reps to complain about that awful video Trump posted after the NK Rallies--you know the one, with him dumping sewage on us from a jet. I sent it with a request that he be impeached for 1) disrespecting our rights to free speech and peaceful assembly and 2) and as evidence that he's mentally about 12 and therefore unfit for office! Pass it on.