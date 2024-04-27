It’s been a tumultuous week: The first criminal trial of a former U.S. president began in New York, just as the Supreme Court began hearing Trump’s claims of absolute immunity (spoiler: they seem sympathetic, at least to a point). Meanwhile the EPA ordered the coal industry to clean up, Lina Khan’s FTC banned noncompete agreements, and President Biden signed the foreign-aid bill Congress has been performatively debating for months (including not just the long-delayed Ukraine aid package, but the TikTok ban and more assistance for Taiwan and Israel). Anti-war protests have spread to campuses across the country, with university and government officials clamping down with a wave of arrests that have played into a Republican PR strategy that depends on intractable chaos.

We've been tracking these issues and more, and, as we do every weekend, we've put together some great readings that we think are worth your time and reflection, that will help you step back and take the bigger view.

In case you missed it

We hope the articles we've collected below for our subscribers to read challenge you to see the world in new ways.

Turning the page on neoliberalism

The emotional fallout of market fundamentalism