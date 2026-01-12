Every few years, our family makes a big voyage to India. It’s our way of connecting our kids to their roots. And, of course, my wife, Priya, and I actually lived in India for many years after college, and even met there. (That is a story for the bar later.)

We just got home after many wonderful days away. (It was my second trip there in a month, because of my grandfather’s sudden passing in early December.) India always provokes so much in me — noticing, reflection, admiration, fury, contention. I guess that’s what motherlands are for. It is also so arresting on the eyes that I found some measure of a timeline cleanse from the political troubles consuming us back home.

So I thought I would share with you some of the images of inspiration, whimsy, color, and more, in case they’re a lift for you, too.

Scroll below the jump for the photographs, and also, in the comments, tell me what inspired you during the end-of-year pause.

