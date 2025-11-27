A Thanksgiving feast
LONG WEEKEND READS for November 27, 2025
Happy Thanksgiving, Ink readers!
We’re bringing you Weekend Reads — our collection of the most interesting writing and thinking we’ve come across — a little early for the long Thanksgiving weekend. Whatever you have planned for the day, be it travel or staying put, gathering with family or serving your community, we hope the pieces we’ve put together below (including a few assumption-challenging Thanksgiving-specific readings) intrigue and challenge you should you find a little time for yourself. Thanks for reading with us, and enjoy the holiday.
The life of a showgirl
You will also end up spending a lot of time inhabiting strange and soulless liminal spaces. Whether its the holding area of the event you’re about to enter, the airport lounge, the visa office, the claustrophobic tour bus, the greenroom with no windows, the underneath of a stage or the set build of a photoshoot or music video you’re on, you are often caught in the in-between. You’re in transit, you’re going somewhere but the journey itself takes up the majority of the experience. When Rachel Sennott came to shoot her scene in our upcoming film The Moment she was overnighted in a van straight from the front row of the Balenciaga show in Paris to the back doors of a warehouse in London’s Docklands. She was bundled up with blankets and pillows and shipped directly to us like a package. The journey took all night but she was only on set for around an hour. [Charli’s Substack]