Dear friends,

I’m walking over to my local book shop, Greenlight Bookstore, tomorrow morning to sign and personalize copies of THE PERSUADERS for holiday gift-giving. So many of you have already signed up to give those you care about (or yourself!) what I think is a gift of hope in a time of so much despair.

If you haven’t yet, sign up here, and I will make sure to sign one for you or your people!

They will ship anywhere in the United States.

I believe we can win the fight for the future, for democracy, and for a society that works for all. This is a field manual for how.

Onward!

Order from Greenlight Bookstore