The small-hearted faction who would rather break the country than share it has ultimately lost every battle in our history. It often seems indomitable in the short run. It has a poor record in the long run.

Those who want a bigger we and a more perfect union will prevail, again.

They opposed abolition. They opposed women voting. Opposed civil rights. Opposed school integration. Opposed opening immigration to all races. Opposed a safety net. Opposed caring for seniors. Opposed gay rights. They keep losing. We will defeat this revolt against the future.

This reactionary right is not a movement of the future. It is a revolt against it.

They are not protagonists in this drama. They are backlash. They are barnacles on progress that has been made and will continue.

We need to buck up, ditch the despair, and win.