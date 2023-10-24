A few years ago, a brilliant young woman named Natalie Johnson helped me set up and build The Ink. Then she went off into the world to do all that she had to do, all the while nursing a powerful idea: to assemble an anthology of “Black love letters,” to pull together, in her words, “a constellation of influential Black figures to write to the people, places, and moments that mean the most to them.” There are drawings, too.

Together with her co-editor, Cole Brown, Natalie published the book “Black Love Letters” this week. And because Natalie was so instrumental in building up this community, it’s particularly special to me to be able to share one of the book’s love letters with you here — one that happens to be by Natalie herself, to a lost aunt.

Other contributors include Brontez Purnell, Morgan Jerkins, the Rev. Al Sharpton, and Dr. Imani Perry. Find out more about “Black Love Letters” here.

Namesake

By Natalie Johnson

I can’t braid my hair like you could. The dexterity and patience necessary never came naturally to me, especially considering my relationship with hair growing up. Black hair was the cause of a never-ending family melodrama. Curls turned into knots, knots turned into tangled masses, and tangled masses turned into my grandmother’s tears. “The child’s hair!” she’d cry out in defeat at the bird’s nest that had formed in her absence.

But in you stepped. Aunt Marge. Knots, tangles, tears—you didn’t mind. You would gently dip my head in a plastic bowl of warm water like a religionless baptism and patiently work away.

We spent many sweaty August evenings with my head resting in your lap while you combed and twisted well past midnight. Johnson women were blessed with strong arms, you told me, and those arms absorbed every oncoming yank, so I’d never have to wince in pain.

You were tender and giving with everyone but yourself. It was in those late hours I realized you were the brightest person I knew. You brought me into the fold of Black feminist thinkers with Toni Morrison, Zora Neale Hurston, and your namesake, Miss Marguerite Johnson, who the world knew as Maya Angelou. Together we probed life’s biggest questions: Why are we here? And what does it mean to live a meaningful life? I wish you had chosen to live your life. I wish you would have embraced even the most broken bits so that you might still be with us. If someone told me I could have absorbed your pain in my arms as you did mine, I would have certainly tried.

You died on February 26, 2020. Ash Wednesday. I drove from New York City with your brother to the hospital room you lay in. I held his hand. How painful it must be to serve as the bookend of your baby sister’s life when you did everything to save her. My mom waited for us at the foot of your bed, her forehead marked with a charcoal cross. None of us are particularly religious, but it was a small piece of poetry for the moment. All life comes to an end, and we return to the dust from which we came.

The old adage is that we should never speak ill of the dead. But to memorialize a person’s life as they lived is a complicated task. Many things can be true at once. Marguerite was kind. Marguerite was brilliant. Marguerite liked Disney movies and sewed us Christmas stockings by hand. Marguerite loved me and Jeh like the kids she never had. Marguerite made us feel seen. Marguerite was beautiful. Marguerite gave away more than she kept. Marguerite had two poisonous marriages. Marguerite was an alcoholic. Marguerite was struggling. Marguerite could not let the past go. Marguerite died of liver failure, and she died too young. Marguerite was my namesake. Marguerite belonged to me. I belong to her.

I may always feel a tightness in my chest whenever I hear “Birmingham” mentioned in a sentence or when my dad says he sees your face in mine. It’s difficult to make peace with how much of our lives you will miss.

There’s a silhouette of your profile Granddad paid a local artist to draw when you were a girl. It’s an outline of a little nose, forehead, and braid falling down your back. Marguerite was here, it says. The paper has begun to brown, and the edges have begun to fray, but your imprint—on the page, on us, on me—that is forever.

I understand now that love is imperfect, but it is always within reach. We can choose it even in our most painful hour. And because you couldn’t love your broken bits, I will love them for you. I will love them with the same force that loves the sound of your voice and the kindness of your heart. And when I have a little girl resting her head in my lap, I will tell them who Marguerite Johnson was. Marguerite was here. Marguerite was loved.

Your namesake,

Natalie Marguerite Johnson

Excerpted from the book BLACK LOVE LETTERS, edited by Cole Brown and Natalie Johnson. Used with permission by Get Lifted Books, an imprint by John Legend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius in partnership with Zando. BLACK LOVE LETTERS was published on October 23. Illustration above by Natalie Johnson.