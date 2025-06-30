Join us today, Monday, June 30, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern when we speak with scholar of authoritarianism Ruth Ben-Ghiat. Watch on desktop at The Ink or join us from a phone or tablet with the Substack app.

After a long stretch of debate, what appear to be largely symbolic expressions of concern from purportedly on-the-fence Republican lawmakers such as Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, and a few procedural delays from Democrats, Donald Trump’s budget bill is up for a vote in the Senate this morning. If it passes, it turns much of the MAGA agenda into law, transforming government and rolling back decades of progress at a huge cost to the vast majority of Americans.

Here’s our thought today. People signed up to receive this newsletter probably already don’t like this budget. But we’re betting you know a few people who generally like Trump, or don’t, but may not be super political and may not know the details of what his budget plan would do to the country.

So here are some questions for you to put to them. Please forward this email to them.

Who defines what’s true?

As the Senate votes, and in advance of our conversation with Ruth Ben-Ghiat at 12:30 p.m. Eastern today, have a look at her most recent writing on what drives Donald Trump and his team to work against the best interests of the country and the world:

[A]utocrats may engage in risky behavior, including starting wars or deepening their involvement in volatile ongoing situations, because they want to make their mark and they feel that anything they do will succeed (and if it doesn’t, they feel they have the power to spin the truth in their favor).

We’ll see you later today for our conversation with Ruth Ben-Ghiat!

Today, Monday, June 30, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we'll be joined by scholar of authoritarianism Ruth Ben-Ghiat. Then tomorrow, Tuesday, July 1, also at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we'll talk to foreign policy expert and former Bernie Sanders advisor Matt Duss.

