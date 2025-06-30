The.Ink

Laurie Atwater
Hi Anand,

I spend half my time in Maine--in Susan Collin's stomping grounds--surrounded by Trumpers, and a heartening group of Resisters thanks to Indivisible.

I was driving to Southwest Harbor and noticed all these yard signs "Save our Babies." Turns out they are closing the birth unit at the local hospital. This on the heels of hearing that a major hospital in Waterville has already closed after a steady period of consolidation and takeover by single profit-driven corporations. They can't keep doctors. People have to take long ambulance rides that THEY CAN'T AFFORD to receive care. Some die in the ambulance. Many don't have insurance or they are on Maine Care which they don't understand is linked to Medicaid funding. They also don't understand the links between Medicaid and rural hospitals or nursing homes. This is a failure of the Democrats to educate the population about the programs. The states change the name and federal assistance is cloaked. Medicare is only for urban brown people, of course.

MOST STILL SUPPORT TRUMP.

Trump is is more about belonging to a group, a community: Flying the flag, tailgating, hating on the "haves" and generally being able to vent openly without being censored. They don't care about the issues and WON'T CARE until Granny's nursing home closes and she has to come home and the can't get SNAP or go to the doctor.

Dems need to educate. Stop preaching to the choir. Support organized labor and other horizontally integrated organizations like veteran's groups. Stop chasing monied donors. That era is over.

Trump is a symptom of failed communities and a failure to plan for the disruptions in life and work from the 70s on. It's tough, but this is a time for reflection and rebuilding.

Thankfully, patience is wearing thin with Collins and that is encouraging. People are too proud to admit they were bamboozled by Trump, but they may take the legs out from under him down ballot! That's a good thing. Meanwhile, I will continue to RESIST on the beautiful waterfront in Bangor, Maine, and remain hopeful.

Cheers! Thanks for all you do!

Laurie

Marian Gillis
Senator Tillis showed how being a Senator can be a stepping stone to another calling.

President Carter showed how a former President can step into another career.

If you cannot vote NO on this, move on.

