After a long stretch of debate, what appear to be largely symbolic expressions of concern from purportedly on-the-fence Republican lawmakers such as Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, and a few procedural delays from Democrats, Donald Trump’s budget bill is up for a vote in the Senate this morning. If it passes, it turns much of the MAGA agenda into law, transforming government and rolling back decades of progress at a huge cost to the vast majority of Americans.
Is the country really facing an emergency that demands the largest cuts to the social safety net in American history?
Should the poorest American pay more taxes, while the wealthiest get permanent tax cuts?
What will the 1 in 7 Americans who depend on rural hospitals do, as cuts to Medicaid threaten the survival of those institutions?
Should ICE really be the federal government's main law enforcement priority?
Are Republicans willing to cut $290 billion from SNAP, even if it means further impoverishing 42 million Americans — their constituents among them?
Are we really abandoning the progress made so far in renewable energy?
Is the No Tax on Tips provision mostly a public relations move?
Is the 10-year ban on A.I. regulation actually a poison pill for state regulation of elections?
As North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis announces his retirement, what possibility remains for reasonable Republican opposition to the White House?
After Russell Vought’s latest challenge to the idea of checks and balances, what does a congressional budget really mean, anyway?
And what kind of freedom do Americans have, if celebrations of that freedom are canceled for fear of raids by secret police?
Who defines what’s true?
[A]utocrats may engage in risky behavior, including starting wars or deepening their involvement in volatile ongoing situations, because they want to make their mark and they feel that anything they do will succeed (and if it doesn’t, they feel they have the power to spin the truth in their favor).
I spend half my time in Maine--in Susan Collin's stomping grounds--surrounded by Trumpers, and a heartening group of Resisters thanks to Indivisible.
I was driving to Southwest Harbor and noticed all these yard signs "Save our Babies." Turns out they are closing the birth unit at the local hospital. This on the heels of hearing that a major hospital in Waterville has already closed after a steady period of consolidation and takeover by single profit-driven corporations. They can't keep doctors. People have to take long ambulance rides that THEY CAN'T AFFORD to receive care. Some die in the ambulance. Many don't have insurance or they are on Maine Care which they don't understand is linked to Medicaid funding. They also don't understand the links between Medicaid and rural hospitals or nursing homes. This is a failure of the Democrats to educate the population about the programs. The states change the name and federal assistance is cloaked. Medicare is only for urban brown people, of course.
MOST STILL SUPPORT TRUMP.
Trump is is more about belonging to a group, a community: Flying the flag, tailgating, hating on the "haves" and generally being able to vent openly without being censored. They don't care about the issues and WON'T CARE until Granny's nursing home closes and she has to come home and the can't get SNAP or go to the doctor.
Dems need to educate. Stop preaching to the choir. Support organized labor and other horizontally integrated organizations like veteran's groups. Stop chasing monied donors. That era is over.
Trump is a symptom of failed communities and a failure to plan for the disruptions in life and work from the 70s on. It's tough, but this is a time for reflection and rebuilding.
Thankfully, patience is wearing thin with Collins and that is encouraging. People are too proud to admit they were bamboozled by Trump, but they may take the legs out from under him down ballot! That's a good thing. Meanwhile, I will continue to RESIST on the beautiful waterfront in Bangor, Maine, and remain hopeful.
Senator Tillis showed how being a Senator can be a stepping stone to another calling.
President Carter showed how a former President can step into another career.
If you cannot vote NO on this, move on.