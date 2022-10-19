A conversation with Brené Brown
On the emotional inner life of an age of democratic crisis
My life is conversations. But every now and then, I get to have a very special one.
I will not forget this conversation with Brené Brown, the brilliant researcher and social work scholar and podcaster.
It’s about persuasion, the unsung role of emotion in politics, the roiling sentiments just below the surface of our democratic decay, and how America can be saved.
Take a listen. And stop by ThePersuadersBook.com if you want to go deeper — including a new free guide to changing minds in a time of fracture and fury.
Fresh air. “Thinky” is Brit Journalese for doing what they’d rather not. When old Colonial Powers lose confidence and the “it” factor they imagine they had, always thoughtless, they disdain original thinking. I was struck by your American idea and it’s uniqueness: the idea of a new possibility for humanity remains true, and America could lead it. It would need to be realized as new because it is not part of US “history and tradition” which is as xenophobic as well, xenophon. And the uniqueness of the US remains an affect of it’s genocide. “A land with no people for people’s with out land....” except. And an integration of the original peoples and their world view, would do us all, inheritors of European values destroying the planet, a world of good. As you say, the miner clinging to black lung needs investigation.
Excellent. Thanks!