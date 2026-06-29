The.Ink

The.Ink

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Meg McDonald's avatar
Meg McDonald
2dEdited

This is such a good series. Your insight into the men at the table and the frictionless (womanless) life the super-wealthy love was priceless.

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Philip B.'s avatar
Philip B.
2d

I know that by bystanders you are not implying that they are "innocent". On the contrary, these bystanders are/were "enablers". Evil never works alone. It needs enablers and plenty of them.

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